Playlist: 1991 Contemporary Jazz

I’ve posted the fourth in my series of top contemporary jazz recordings of past years. This one is eight of the best-selling artists in 1991, including the debut recordings from Fourplay and Candy Dulfer, some serious funkiness from David Benoit and Eric Marienthal, the Crusaders produced by Marcus Miller and more!¬†Click the image below to immediately listen and spread the word! Thanks for those who have submitted such nice feedback through 8tracks!