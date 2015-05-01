 

contemporary jazz

collage of 1991 contemporary jazz album covers

Playlist: 1991 Contemporary Jazz

I’ve posted the fourth in my series of top contemporary jazz recordings of past years. This one is eight of the best-selling artists in 1991, including the debut recordings from Fourplay and Candy Dulfer, some serious funkiness from David Benoit and Eric Marienthal, the Crusaders produced by Marcus Miller and more! Click the image below to immediately listen and spread the word! Thanks for those who have submitted such nice feedback through 8tracks!

2 years ago in contemporary jazz
Comments
  1. Reply

    Ed K

    9 months ago

    Wow you are taking me back! Just found you on “A list of top 25 jazz blogs”.

  2. Reply

    Ammar Midani

    6 months ago

    bring back memories, thanks.

Twitter icon   Facebook icon

1989 Contemporary Jazz from contemporaryjazz on 8tracks Radio.

copyright 1996-2016 John Hilderbrand