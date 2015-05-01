Playlist: 1991 Contemporary Jazz

I’ve posted the fourth in my series of top contemporary jazz recordings of past years. This one is eight of the best-selling artists in 1991, including the debut recordings from Fourplay and Candy Dulfer, some serious funkiness from David Benoit and Eric Marienthal, the Crusaders produced by Marcus Miller and more! Click the image below to immediately listen and spread the word! Thanks for those who have submitted such nice feedback through 8tracks!