Obituary: Nick Webb

LOS ANGELES (Variety) – Guitarist and composer Nick Webb, a founding member of the contemporary jazz group Acoustic Alchemy, died in London Thursday from cancer, the group’s publicist said. He was 43.

Webb, a native of England, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year ago, and at the time of his death was finishing work on the Grammy-nominated group’s 10th album, Positive Thinking, publicist David Millman said.

“Nick was a sweet, wonderful man and a wonderful friend,” said Webb’s chief collaborator, Greg Carmichael, who formed Acoustic Alchemy with Webb in 1987.

“Though this past year was quite difficult for him, Nick managed to write some of the most beautiful music of his life. If there’s any silver lining, it’s knowing that, ’till the very end, he was doing what he loved and that he was surrounded by his adoring family,” Carmichael said in a statement.

Webb is survived by his wife, Kay, and their daughter, Alexandra. Private services were held in his home county of Wiltshire, England.