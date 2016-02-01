New music glance

Here’s some music that just came out that I was able to sample and enjoy:

Man Made Object – Go Go Penguin

Manchester based trio plays a mash-up of minimalist piano themes, deeply propulsive bass lines and electronica-inspired drums.

Evolution – Dr. Lonnie Smith

The Hammond B-3 organist returns to Blue Note with his tight band and guests Robert Glasper and Joe Lovano. Put on the first track, “Play It Back,” to kick-start your day!

Also out:

More Serious Business – Jazz Funk Soul (Chuck Loeb, Everette Harp, Jeff Lorber)