Jazz writers – damn!

I’ve seen comments like this a dozen times. Look at this brief bio of David Benoit you can find on AllMusic and other sites:

One of the more popular performers in the idiom somewhat inaccurately called “contemporary jazz,” David Benoit has mostly performed light melodic background music, what critic Alex Henderson has dubbed “new age with a beat.”

This guy leads off the bio with a tangent about contemporary jazz, immediately forsaking the goal of a bio. It’s hard to respect jazz writers who always slam an iteration of the genre because it’s not to their liking. Pretty sad.