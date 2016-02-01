Branford Marsalis on piracy in 2000
I’m going through some of my ContemporaryJazz.com archives and laughed at this bit of news I reported on July 16, 2000:
Earlier this week, an organization called “Artists Against Piracy” began a campaign calling attention to the issue of distribution of music on the Internet. AAP would like to see their work respected and not distributed in an improper fashion. Among the 70 artists who have endorsed the AAP include Joe Sample, David Sanborn, Herbie Hancock, and Us3 (didn’t know they still around). For more on AAP, visit their site (link defunct). On the other hand, Branford Marsalis posted his opinion on the subject on his bulletin board (link still points to Branford’s site): “Regarding the illegal trading of studio jazz albums, we don’t make much money off of them anyway, so more power to them.”
Peter J Blume
Hey John–have been busy working on a really high end solo Classical recording project, but I have seen & enjoyed all your great posts, so I’ll start commenting on a few of them…
Branford is easily one of my most favorite & influential artists. He is one of those people who when I hear him speak, makes my want to drop everything & just go & practice my horn for like the next 5 hrs; incredibly motivates me. He is also, like Charles Barkley, incredibly candid in telling it ‘like it is’ –for better or worse–& I love them both for it. Given this article that you posted & the way Branford unexpectedly responded, I thought you & your readers (if you haven’t seen it already) might get a kick out of this other similar YouTube link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rz2jRHA9fo
–where during an interview, he was asked what he has learned from his students…totally classic Branford response! Flippin’ brilliant!! I just wish they would’ve shown the interviewer’s face…
Cheers! & have a great summer,
-PjB