ABC to air International Jazz Day concert!

The 2016 International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert will be broadcast on ABC on April 30 at 7 p.m. CST followed by an on-demand webcast at 8 p.m.. The concert will feature a cast of internationally renowned jazz artists including Joey Alexander, John Beasley (Music Director), Kris Bowers, Chick Corea, Robert Glasper, Herbie Hancock, Danilo Perez , Chucho Valdés, Terence Blanchard, Till Brönner, Hugh Masekela, James Morrison, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jamie Cullum, Kurt Elling, Aretha Franklin, Al Jarreau, Diana Krall, Dianne Reeve, Sting , Eli Degibri, David Sánchez, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Watson, Christian McBride, Marcus Miller, Esperanza Spalding, Ben Williams, Buddy Guy, Lionel Loueke, Pat Metheny, Lee Ritenour, Brian Blade, Terri Lyne Carrington, Kendrick Scott, Zakir Hussain, Trombone Shorty, and the Rebirth Brass Band. This year’s concert will be hosted by President Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House.